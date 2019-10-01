Daily Journal staff report
Comcast increased download speeds for some of its Xfinity Internet tiers for customers in its Greater Chicago Region, which includes Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.
On Sept. 27 download speeds increased for the following:
Performance tier will jump from 60 to 100 Mbps; Blast! will jump from 150 to 200 Mbps; Extreme will jump from 250 to 300 Mbps; and Extreme Pro will jump from 400 to 600 Mbps.
More than 85 percent of Comcast’s Internet customers in the GCR subscribe to one of these tiers and will have their download speeds upgraded, whether they purchase Xfinity Internet on a stand-alone basis or as part of a package.
Nationally, over the past four years and across Comcast’s service area, the company has quadrupled its overall network capacity and doubled its fiber miles, upgraded all of its speed tiers, and rolled out an entirely new class of gateways — the xFi Gateway and the xFi Advanced Gateway — that are designed for higher speeds and blanket most homes with great WiFi coverage.
“Modern homes require fast Internet, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi, and a way to manage the connectivity needs of the entire household,” said John Crowley, Comcast’s regional senior vice president. “With xFi, we’re giving our Internet customers the tools to manage the growing number of connected devices, apps and technologies in their homes.”
Over the next several weeks, customers who lease a gateway will automatically receive the new speeds without having to reset their modems. Other customers who purchased their own modems should check online to see if they need a new device that is capable of handling these faster speeds (mydeviceinfo.comcast.net/).
