MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway recently reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, highlighting a 13 per cent increase in revenue ton miles (RTMs) year-over-year and volume growth in virtually every business unit, with notable strength in industrial products, international and domestic intermodal, and propane.
“CN continued to deliver strong operating and financial performance in the second quarter, driven in large part by the dedication of our people and the ongoing long-term investments we are making in our network, equipment, technology and talent,” said JJ Ruest, president and CEO. “enter the second half of 2021 focused on executing for our customers and leveraging our strong network performance to safely and sustainably drive long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders. Our proposed combination with Kansas City Southern has received overwhelming support from a broad base of stakeholders because it will enhance competition and drive economic growth in North America. We are confident in our ability to obtain the necessary approvals and successfully close this pro-competitive combination and look forward to delivering the many compelling benefits to customers, employees, labor partners and the communities in which we operate.”
Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were C$3,598 million, an increase of C$389 million, or 12 per cent, when compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher volumes across most commodity groups due to the continued economic recovery and freight rate increases; partly offset by the negative translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar and lower export volumes of Canadian grain.
RTMs, measuring the weight and distance of freight transported by CN, increased by 13 per cent from the year-earlier period. Freight revenue per RTM increased by one per cent over the year-earlier period, mainly driven by freight rate increases; partly offset by the negative translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar.
Operating expenses for the second quarter decreased by nine per cent to C$2,216 million, mainly driven by the C$486 million loss on assets held for sale recorded in the second quarter of 2020, as well as the positive translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar; partly offset by higher fuel costs and higher incentive compensation.