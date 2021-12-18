MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental nonprofit CDP, securing a place on its A-list for tackling climate change.
CN was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2021 climate change questionnaire.
CN — which operates a rail line that runs through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties — is one of 200 companies to make the list out of nearly 12,000 companies that were scored. Through “significant, demonstrable action on climate,” CN is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide, according to a press release.
“We are proud to have secured a place on CDP’s A-list for the sixth time as well as being recognized for the 12th time,” CN President and CEO JJ Ruest said in the release. “We are committed to powering sustainable growth for our customers, people and communities.
“Our goal is to conduct our operations with minimal environmental impact while providing cleaner, more sustainable transportation services to our customers.”
Since 1993, CN has reduced its locomotive emission intensity by 43%, avoiding over 48 million tonnes of GHG emissions, Ruest said.
“CN’s 2021 CDP response outlines our commitment to support the transition to a low carbon future, complementing our on-going discussions with investors and the work we do with our customers on the matter of climate change,” he said.
“Recognizing the urgency of the fight against climate change,” the press release said, CN is working to improve its carbon intensity consistent with stabilizing global temperatures.
As CN looks to 2030 and beyond, it says that decarbonizing rail transportation will continue to require innovative fuel-efficient technologies, the greater use of cleaner sustainable fuels, and designing innovative low emission supply chain solutions. CN officials say the company also recognizes the importance of collaborating with governments, supply chain partners, universities, cleantech, fuel producers, locomotive/engine manufacturers and working with customers on evolving markets and infrastructure adaptation in achieving an effective transition to a lower-carbon future.
Recently, CN announced partnerships regarding renewable fuels testing and the purchase of a battery-electric locomotive for joint pilot projects.
“Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A-list,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. “Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make. ...”
“Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world. Our A-list celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”