MONTREAL — Canadian National Ralilway announced this week results in the first quarter of 2021, including an industry-leading increase in traffic volume of five per cent year-over-year.
“Industry-outpacing growth in our intermodal business, as well as our strong financial performance, position CN to be the premier railway of the 21st century: an engine of North American economic growth and prosperity and both an operational and sustainability leader,” said JJ Ruest, pPresident and CEO. “Gains in safety, train length, car velocity, labor productivity, fuel efficiency and other key measures demonstrate our strong operational performance. Our proposal to combine with Kansas City Southern will drive value to KCS and CN shareholders and significantly enhance customer choice and competition, while further reducing greenhouse gas emissions by converting truck to rail.
“We have a high degree of confidence in our business, our offer to KCS and our vision for the future. We could not have achieved these results without the extraordinary talent and dedication of our great team of railroaders, who have our respect and appreciation, as always.”
CN updated its 2021 financial outlook and is now targeting double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth, versus 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $5.31 (compared to its financial outlook of January 26, 2021, which called for adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range).
Revenues for the first quarter of $3,535 million were in line with the prior year. Record first quarter intermodal traffic and shipments of Canadian grain, and freight rate increases were offset by lower volumes for other commodity groups caused mainly by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the negative translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar and lower applicable fuel surcharge rates. The unfavorable revenue impact of the polar vortex in February 2021 was similar in magnitude to the unfavorable revenue impact of the illegal blockades in February 2020.
RTMs, measuring the weight and distance of freight transported by CN, increased by five per cent from the year-earlier period. Freight revenue per RTM decreased by five per cent over the year-earlier period, mainly driven by the negative translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar, lower applicable fuel surcharge rates and an increase in the average length of haul; partly offset by freight rate increases.
Operating expenses for the first quarter decreased by five per cent to $2,208 million, mainly due to a recovery of the loss on assets held for sale resulting from the Company entering into an agreement for the sale of non-core lines as well as the positive translation impact of a stronger Canadian dollar; partly offset by higher incentive compensation and higher fuel costs.
On April 20, CN announced a superior proposal to combine with KCS in a transaction valued at U.S. $325 per KCS share, or approximately $33.7 billion. On April 24, KCS’ Board of Directors unanimously determined that CN’s proposal could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Company Superior Proposal” as defined in KCS’ existing merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, allowing CN and KCS to engage in discussions with respect to CN’s proposal.
Under the terms of CN’s proposal, KCS shareholders will receive US $200 in cash and 1.059 shares of CN common stock upon closing of the transaction into a voting trust. CN is proposing to use a voting trust structure identical to that proposed by CP. CN anticipates that the Surface Transportation Board will approve CN’s proposed voting trust on the same timetable as CP’s proposal.