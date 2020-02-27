St. John Lutheran Sunday School holding spaghetti supper
St. John Lutheran Sunday School will sponsor its 42nd annual Spaghetti Supper from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beecher Amvets Hall, 532 Gould St., Beecher.
Carry-outs are available. Dinners are $8 for adults: $8 $4 for children: (K-8) and preschool and younger eat free. Everyone is invited.
Aebleskiver Dinner to be held at Zion Lutheran Church
An Aebleskiver Dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 7 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 N. Maple St., Clifton.
The dinner is served family style with sausage patties and applesauce. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children (3-12). Children 3 and younger eat free.
Bake goods will be available, too. The dinner is sponsored by the Zion LYO group.
