It’s that time of year where one can escape the winter doldrums by taking a drive up north to check out the Chicago Auto Show.

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show opens today and runs through Feb. 20 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive in Chicago. The first auto show was held in 1901, and it has grown so exponentially that it now takes up two expedition halls inside McCormick Place.

More than 20 automobile manufacturers, both domestic and foreign, are represented once again. Electric vehicles will be front and center at many of the exhibits, especially at the redesigned Chicago Drives Electric indoor test track and education hub.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

