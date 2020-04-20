As coronavirus-related restrictions continue to lay siege to the normalcy of day-to-day life, some small businesses have been able to “pivot,” as Sarah Marion describes it.
These businesses are making it work and have found some creative ways to shift their business model and have seen success, the president and CEO of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce said.
“Some of our businesses like Urban Farmer are even hiring due to demand,” she said.
But unfortunately, it’s a fate not shared by all, says Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Emily Poff.
Many small businesses operate in industries that are considered by the state to be non-essential as part of its stay-at-home mandate. That has left their doors closed since the March 21 mandate went into effect, she said.
“Even businesses that have remained open have seen significant declines in traffic and revenue,” she said. “The hospitality industry, including restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment, as well as retail and service industries have experienced a severe slowdown and even halt in business.”
Marion agreed.
“Unfortunately, businesses like bars and gaming cafes simply cannot adjust their business model at this time, so they are getting hit harder — this is where grants can be helpful,” she said.
One of the grant opportunities she’s referring to is the Save Small Business Fund, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The fund is awarding grants to businesses that have three to 20 employees.
“Funded by corporate and philanthropic partners, the Save Small Business Fund is a collective effort to provide $5,000 grants to as many small employers as we can,” reads the grant’s website, savesmallbusiness.com. “We hope these supplemental funds will help you get through the next days and weeks.”
In Kankakee County, small businesses are a major part of the economy.
“Small businesses account for approximately 93% of all businesses in Kankakee County,” Marion said.
In fact, Poff says, small businesses make up 99.6% of all businesses in the state of Illinois.
“Small businesses are extremely important to Kankakee County’s community and economy,” Poff said. “Small businesses fill an important role that makes our community a home and a place that our larger industries choose to invest and operate.”
Marion and Poff both say their organizations are encouraging small business owners to pursue the grant opportunity.
There are few requirements for the grants: Employ between 3-20 people; be located in an economically vulnerable community (all of Kankakee County is eligible to apply); have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site promises the application process is just as short, saying you’ll need 10 minutes and your business’ W-9 form. Grants will be awarded on a weekly basis, but you need only apply once.
The application process opens at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, at savesmallbusiness.com.
“Both the Manteno Chamber and our friends at the Kankakee County Chamber are working hard to share as many viable grant and loan programs as we can,” Marion said. “My advice is don’t give up. As a Chamber, we are starting to shift our focus toward recovery plans — and we will be working diligently with our local partners on a plan to re-opening our businesses’ doors, assisting them in any way we can.”
Poff shared the sentiment, saying, “I know I can speak for the entire business community when I say that we hope we can open up business sooner than later, pending that it is safe to do so.”
