Donnie Peterson, 101, poses on his Mercer County Farm.

 Mercer County Farm Bureau/Denise Hampton

It’s been quite an amazing career in agriculture for Donnie Peterson, 101, whose earliest memories include farming with horses through the Great Depression in the 1930s in western Illinois.

What’s maybe even more amazing is he’s not ready to hang up his work boots just yet. In fact, when people ask this humble centenarian who farms near Aledo in Mercer County when he’s going to retire, he has a simple, yet straightforward, answer.

“All I’ve ever done is farm. I don’t know of any other occupation,” Peterson, who also spent some time in the service, told the RFD Radio Network during an on-farm interview just before Memorial Day.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

