James Caspary, of First Trust and Savings Bank, was recently honored with a corporate resolution honoring his 50th anniversary in banking.
Kerry Bell, president of The First Trust and Savings Bank, and Joey Witte, chairman of The First Trust and Savings Bank and its parent company First Trust Holdings Inc, presented Caspary with the award.
The resolution noted that Caspary’s long career in banking had its roots in Clifton where he managed the First National Bank of Clifton which was later merged into The First Trust and Savings Bank with its other office in Watseka.
Witte thanked Caspary for his years of service to the organization in numerous capacities which have evolved over the past 50 years and still continue to this date. Having previously been the president of the bank in Clifton, Caspary is currently the president of The First Trust and Savings Bank’s parent company and is a director on the boards of both companies.
He also continues on the executive teams and other committees for the boards of directors, and provides counsel in numerous areas including strategic planning and information technology.
“Many community bankers today know their own community banks have been strengthened by the service that Mr. Caspary had provided with his years of leadership in community banking organizations and his service on advisory councils and federal legislative bodies,” said Bell.
Bell added “strong community banking continues to be the standard in Central Illinois in many ways due to the foresight and contributions made by James Caspary, and The First Trust and Savings Bank prepared a board resolution to commemorate that fact.”
The First Trust and Savings Bank offers the Clifton area with a range of bank products and services.
“Changes in local banks sometimes are needed to meet the demands of our customers” Caspary said. “In my 50 years of banking I have tried to make sure we listen to our customers and at the same time stay abreast of new services and technologies that are coming available. Banking has always been competitive, and I have tried to keep the big picture in mind with attention to what will keep us strong and serving our customers’ evolving needs, while also maintaining good shareholder relations.”
Caspary added that he’s enjoyed his many years he’s spent with the fine people of Clifton.
