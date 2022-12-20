Shirley Bloomfield sees an opportunity for a rural renaissance. But access to health care is vital.

The NTCA–Rural Broadband Association CEO discussed the intersection of rural health and broadband during a recent webinar organized by the National Organization of State Offices for Rural Health. The event, titled “Collaboration Carpool: Conversations with Mission-Minded Rural Stakeholders,” included multi-sector experts who discussed collaboration efforts to improve health for the nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

“I think broadband can be a really critical tool as we think about ways to augment, supplement, support existing health care,” Bloomfield said, adding approximately 60% of the 7,200 federally designated health care provider shortage areas are in rural communities.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

