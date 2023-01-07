u-haul

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Illinois accounted for 49.3% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state.

 Submitted photo

U-Haul ranks Illinois 49th growth state of ’22

PHOENIX — Illinois is the No. 49 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Illinois in one-way U-Haul trucks increased close to 6% over 2021, while departures rose 5% year-over-year. Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Prairie State in 2022.

