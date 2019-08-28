Midland States announces departure, promotion
Midland States Bancorp Inc announced Monday that Stephen A. Erickson, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the company and Midland States Bank in order to accept a position with another financial institution based in Michigan.
It also announced that Donald Spring, corporate controller for the company and Midland States Bank, has been promoted to chief accounting officer and will lead the company’s finance department on an interim basis while Midland conducts an executive search for Erickson’s replacement.
Spring has more than 35 years of accounting experience and has served as Midland’s corporate controller since 2009.
“We appreciate Steve’s many years of service to Midland and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO. “Don Spring has been a key member of our finance department for a decade and has done an outstanding job of managing our accounting functions as Midland has grown in scale and complexity.
“We are very pleased to recognize his value to Midland with the promotion to chief accounting officer, and we know that he is well suited to lead our finance department while we conduct our search for a permanent CFO.”
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30 the company had total assets of approximately $5.55 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.13 billion.
Midland, which recently purchased Manteno-based HomeStar Bank and Financial Servicies, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. Midland had also purchased Centrue Bank in 2017.
