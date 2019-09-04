Riverside Medical Group adds nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Janice Sheridan, a board-certified family nurse practitioner. Sheridan will be seeing patients at Riverside FastCare inside the Bourbonnais Walmart.
Sheridan completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa. She then received her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner from Loyola University in Chicago.
In addition to her education, Sheridan is a member of the Illinois Society for Advanced Practice Nursing.
Riverside FastCare provides treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, including colds and flu. Located inside the Bourbonnais Walmart at 2080 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais, it is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Holiday hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, closed Christmas Day.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
