Vivid Seats Inc., headquartered in Chicago, utilizes its online platform to connect buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across a large number of events each year.
Vivid Seats announced Monday that it has reached its 100 millionth ticket sold milestone. The milestone reflects Vivid Seats’ growth and the continued and increasing consumer demand for live events.
To celebrate the milestone, Vivid Seats has donated $100,000 to MusiCares, amusic charity in the U.S. A strong supporter of MusiCares, Vivid Seats has donated more than $2 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help strengthen MusiCares’ relief efforts, supporting those in the music community and their families.
“I am so proud that we have been directly responsible for creating over 100 million memories that will last our customers a lifetime, as we continue to support and raise awareness around important causes, like MusiCares,” said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. “We believe our marketplace delivers a seamless and trusted experience to help fans safely buy tickets at an exceptional value, so they can attend more of their favorite events. Whether they were cheering on their home-town sports team, rocking out to their favorite band, or attending acclaimed theater productions, we have been their trusted partner in delivering some of life’s most exciting moments — a hundred million times over.”
