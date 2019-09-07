Wall Street Financial Group adds new business coordinator
Wall Street Financial Group recently announced the addition of John L. Savarino as new business coordinator in the Bourbonnais office. His responsibilities include submitting and tracking applications, updating clients, and compliance.
Savarino started working for Zach Gray in 2010 on his cattle farm for several years. He is a licensed producer in Illinois for life-health. He also has two years of experience in the insurance and financial services field.
“Everyone works as a team to do what is best for the client,” Savarino said.
Outside of the office, Savarino enjoys the outdoors, spending time with friends and family, and golfing as a member of the Kankakee Elks Country Club.
Wall Street Financial Group helps answer questions about your retirement picture, including when should you take social security, are you taking too much or not enough risk and could you eliminate tax risk? Wall Street Financial Group also has offices in Bloomington, Champaign and Orland Park.
For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit wallstreetfinancialgroup.org
