Riverside Medical Group adds nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare is pleased to welcome Morgan Willbarger, adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner. Willbarger will be seeing patients at Neurology Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P510 in Kankakee.
Willbarger received her Master of Science in nursing from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. In addition to her education, she is a member of the American Nurses Association and the American Academy of Neurology.
Willbarger is a board-certified advance practice registered nurse by the Illinois Board of Nursing. She is also a board-certified adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
For more information, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org.
Midland States Bancorp to attend bank forum
Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s executive management team will be participating in the Stephens Ninth annual Bank Forum in Little Rock, Ark. on Wednesday. During the event, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.
Midland States Bancorp Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank.
