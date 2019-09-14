KCC hosting annual fall job fair
Kankakee Community College will host its Annual Fall Job Fair from 9 a.m. — noon Oct. 3 in the KCC College Center.
Job seekers do not need to preregister. This free event is open to the public, and veterans are encouraged to attend as well. All candidates should dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes to distribute to employers.
“Preparation is a key to success for attending a job fair,” said Kim Schott, coordinator of career services at KCC. “One way to get ready is by attending a free workshop being offered before the event.”
The job fair workshops are listed at kcc.edu/careerservices. They include Working a Job Fair: How to Improve Your Odds, on Sept. 25. Other sessions concentrate on resumes, cover letters, job search skills and interview skills.
More than 50 businesses and industries will be at the Job Fair. Employers will conduct pre-screening interviews for full- and part-time positions. Manufacturers will be available to answer questions, accept applications/resumes, and to demonstrate their products.
“The Job Fair is an ideal setting for students, graduates, veterans and community members to learn more about area employers and current opportunities,” Schott said.
Information and an updated list of employers planning to attend the Job Fair are at bit.ly/kccjobfair.
KCC’s Riverfront campus is south of downtown Kankakee, off River Road, near U.S. Route 45-52, or take Interstate 57 to Exit 308 and follow the signs. Directions are at kcc.edu/directions.
The Job Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center. For more information, call 815-802-8222 or visit kcc.edu/careerservices. Employers can reserve booths at the job fair for free at http://bit.ly/2GAFvWC/.
