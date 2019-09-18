Riverside Medical Group adds pain specialist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Dr. Mohammad Issa, an interventional pain specialist, will be seeing patients at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists in Kankakee.
Issa received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Balamand in Beirut, Lebanon. He then completed a post-doctoral fellowship in clinical research in interventional neurology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., followed by an internal medicine internship at North Shore LIJ Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, NY.
Also, Issa completed a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and most recently, he completed a fellowship in pain medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md.
Issa is board certified in Physiatry by the American Board of Pain Medicine and Rehabilitation.
In addition to his education, Issa is a member of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, the North American Neuromodulation Society and the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Issa will be seeing patients at both Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P520 in Kankakee, and Orthopedic Specialists at 400 Riverside Drive, Suite 1600 in Bourbonnais.
For more information, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!