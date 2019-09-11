Gordon Electric Supply adds marketing associate
Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical supplies located at 1290 N. Hobbie Avenue in Kankakee, recently announced the addition of Kristine Weller to the company.
Weller joins Gordon Electric Supplay as the marketing associate. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Knox College and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. She has several years of marketing experience in the industrial sector.
For more information, visit gordonelectricsupply.com
