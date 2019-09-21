Peoples Bank names Umphrey branch manager in Manteno
Peoples Bank recently announced that Laura Umphrey has joined its staff as the branch manager at its new location in downtown Manteno. Umphrey brings more than 20 years of banking and management experience
“This has been an exciting year for Peoples Bank, establishing our new branch in Manteno,” Bank President Jeff Hammes said. “The community has been so welcoming. We’re excited to have Laura join our team as manager of the Manteno branch. She embodies the core values that Peoples Bank has and brings an exceptional level of customer service.”
Umphrey was born and raised in Ohio but has called Kankakee County home for more than 25 years. She has been working locally in a bank management role for the past 14 years, and holds an Illinois Producers Insurance license.
During her banking career, Umphrey has volunteered her time attending community events with local chambers. She was an ambassador with the Kankakee County Chamber and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, and recently completed a two-year term as director with the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.
Umphrey is involved with Catholic Charities, where she has been a volunteer for 10 years as an advisory council member of the money management program.
She lives in Bourbonnais with her husband, Jeff. They have four children and five grandchildren. She enjoys watching college football and spending time with family and friends.
Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a locally owned financial institution with three locations: 315 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais, 333 E. Court St. in Kankakee and the newest location at 68 N. Oak St. in Manteno. Peoples Bank has been in business for 57 years and specializes in mortgage and commercial loans.
For more information, visit peoplesbankdirect.com.
