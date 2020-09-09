Riverside Medical Group adds nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Shana Teske, a board-certified family nurse practitioner. Teske is now seeing patients at Primary Care Associates in Kankakee.
She received both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in Edwardsville. She recently completed her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Teske is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Teske will be seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group, Primary Care Associates at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P310 in Kankakee.
Riverside Medical Center is a 312-bed hospital and provides a full scope of inpatient and outpatient care and is recognized, award-winning Level II Trauma hospital with programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery and orthopedics. For more information, visit RiversideHealthcare.org.
