Riverside Healthcare celebrates primary care month

Riverside Healthcare in Kankake is celebrating Primary Care Month this September. As a health care provider in the region, Riverside recognizes the vital role that primary care plays in promoting and maintaining the health and well-being of our community.

Primary Care Month serves as an annual reminder of the importance of keeping up with your health, getting screenings, and having a relationship with a primary care provider. Step away from the screen and get screened. Regular checkups and screenings are the best way to stay on top of your health and catch potential health issues before they become serious.

