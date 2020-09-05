Gordon Electric Supply hires e-commerce rep
Tony Mays, a native of South Wilmington, was recently hired by Gordon Electric Supply in Kankakee, and he brings 10 years of sales experience to his role as an e-commerce representative.
He earned an associate’s degree in cinematography from Columbia College in Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from the University of Phoenix.
Mays’ responsibilities as an e-commerce representative include building nrelationships with online customers, processing orders and handling customer service calls.
“We are excited to have Tony join the Gordon sales team with his impressive experience and work ethic,” said Dan Korthauer, vice president of sales and marketing.
Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700.
