...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt, significant waves up to 9 ft, and
occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Rob Burgess has been promoted to ecommerce sales supervisor for Gordon Electric Supply. Burgess brought several years of customer service experience to his role when he began working at Gordon in 2016 as an ecommerce sales representative.
During the past year, Burgess has been leading the training of new web team members as the team leader of web order management. His experience and ability to mentor and lead made Burgess qualified to move into the supervisor role where he will continue training new web team members along with monitoring order processing productivity to ensure all orders meet established deadlines and developing and modifying procedures to improve efficiency and accuracy.
“Rob has been a leader to the eCommerce team for years,” said Randy Molthan, vice president of web sales, “And we look forward to seeing him lead and guide the team in the coming years.”
Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.