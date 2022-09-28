rburgess

Gordon Electric Supply announces promotion

Rob Burgess has been promoted to ecommerce sales supervisor for Gordon Electric Supply. Burgess brought several years of customer service experience to his role when he began working at Gordon in 2016 as an ecommerce sales representative.

During the past year, Burgess has been leading the training of new web team members as the team leader of web order management. His experience and ability to mentor and lead made Burgess qualified to move into the supervisor role where he will continue training new web team members along with monitoring order processing productivity to ensure all orders meet established deadlines and developing and modifying procedures to improve efficiency and accuracy.

