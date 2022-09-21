...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Ming Hung to its team of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists.
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists work with patients to help them regain functional ability and improve their quality of life after an injury affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments or tendons.
Completing all of his training in Chicago, Hung completed his doctor of medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago and his internship at Columbus Cabrini-Medical Center. He then completed his physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center.
Hung is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He is also a member of the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Hung is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P520, Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815-932-6632.