First Trust Bank of Illinois recently announced that Michael O’Gorman has joined the bank as senior vice president in the commercial banking group in July.
“We are excited to have Mike on our team to provide his broad scope of banking and business knowledge to First Trust,” said First Trust President Scott J. Smith. “Mike is a known entity in the business community and is a great addition in helping our customers in Kankakee and Iroquois counties grow their businesses.”
O’Gorman comes to First Trust from Kankakee Nursery Company where he served as president and chief financial officer.
O’Gorman has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience, including prior positions as regional president for the Kankakee and Champaign offices of the former Centrue Bank and as community president at the former National City Bank’s Kankakee area branches.
“I have long respected First Trust for its excellent customer service and commitment to our community,” O’Gorman said. “I believe the bankers in the group are among the best in the business. First Trust’s slogan — ‘Banking As It Should Be’ — is indicative of the type of institution I wanted to join.”
O’Gorman is a graduate of the University of Illinois and earned a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University.
He and his wife, Ann, live in Bourbonnais.
First Trust is a locally owned, full-service community bank with six offices in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park and Danforth and assets in excess of $350 million.