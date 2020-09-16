Gordon Electric Supply hires new account manager
Gordon Electric Supply has hired Jim Perkovich as the new senior inside account manager.
Perkovich, who is nicknamed Perk, has worked in the electrical distribution industry for the past 28 years — first as a driver then progressing to inventory management and inside sales. His previous sales positions offered the opportunity to work with some of the largest contractors in Chicagoland. Perkovich lives in Orland Park and is excited to work locally from Gordon’s Mokena branch.
Jim “gladly steps in to help in any capacity,” Mokena branch manager Josh Corson said. “It was the first time I have hired a new employee and received calls from customers saying things like ‘Perk is my guy.’”
Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!