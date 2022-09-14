CN adds to its board of directors

Canadian National Railways recently announced that Michel Letellier has been appointed to the Board of Directors of CN. Letellier will join the Board on Oct. 1.

Letellier, 58, is the president and CEO of Montreal-headquartered Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., a Canadian independent renewable power producers with operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile. He has been involved in the renewable energy industry with Innergex since 1997 and as president and CEO since 2007.

