Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee received an A grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Riverside’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accident, and infections.
“Providing the safest care possible for patients when in the hospital is our top priority,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic. “Receiving this outstanding rating shows we are doing the right things to ensure patients are in the safest environment, with the safest practices. It is a real testament to the great teamwork of our physicians, nurses and staff.”
Riverside has received an A grade in the past four grading periods, fall 2019, spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“An A safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Riverside shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s results are free to the public.
To see Riverside’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.