Riverside Healthcare is now offering remote patient monitoring to eligible home health care patients.
“Our goal is to improve patient experience and quality of care by bringing healthcare into the home,” said Riverside’s Director of Home Health Care Peggy Regas, “With the necessary tools and licensed clinicians, remote patient monitoring will ensure safe recovery in the comfort of home, while providing an additional layer of support.”
Remote patient monitoring offers: symptoms surveys, medication reminders, health education, virtual visits and biometric monitoring.
To improve patient care and reduce care costs, Riverside Home Health Care’s telehealth program targets patients with chronic illnesses such as, but not limited to, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes. Riverside Home Health Care’s team of clinicians will work with the patients’ physicians to prevent adverse outcomes and also decrease emergency room visits and hospital readmissions.
Riverside Healthcare is partnering with Health Recovery Solutions to provide the service to qualifying home health care patients. Monitoring hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about home health care and remote patient monitoring, call 815-935-3272 or visit riversidehealthcare.org.