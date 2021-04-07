Riverside Healthcare Frankfort is celebrating five years of serving Frankfort and the surrounding areas. The facility at 23123 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort, opened its doors on April 4, 2016.
The Riverside Healthcare Frankfort campus, offers primary care, specialty care, physical therapy and diagnostic services in one location.
“Life is a remarkable journey and your health care should be just as remarkable,” said Riverside president and CEO Phil Kambic. “The Frankfort campus was designed with our patients in mind, as you first step in the door you will experience a warm, inviting, non-clinical space. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue bringing the highest quality care to the Frankfort community and look forward to increasing our specialty services as we grow.”
Services available at Riverside’s Frankfort campus include primary care, physical therapy and diagnostic services including onsite lab, x-ray, CT, stress echoes and ultrasound.
Additionally, several specialists rotate throughout the month including cardiology, ENT, general surgery, neurosurgery, oncology and infusion, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonology and rheumatology.
The Riverside Frankfort campus is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.