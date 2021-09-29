Construction began Monday on a remodeling of the Riverside Medical Center Emergency Department. The Riverside Emergency Department will remain open 24 hours, 7 days a week, during the construction, with no impact on capacity or wait times.
“This is the first step in making our emergency department more efficient, more private, and in the process create an improved patient experience,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare president and CEO.
“The project is expected to last 16 months,” Kambic added. “Over the course of the remodeling, there will be alternate access points, but the emergency department will remain open to serve the community with the excellent care our emergency department has always provided, and cause as little disruption to patient flow as possible.”
Those approaching the hospital from the south on Wall Street should use the first entrance to Riverside Medical Center on the east side of the street to access the emergency department parking lot and the A entrance.
Patients approaching the emergency department from the north should use the last entrance on the east side of the street, just after passing under the overhead walkway to access the emergency department parking and the A entrance.
Emergency department staff are available to assist patients who are not able to walk into the hospital. Call the department directly at 815-935-7500.
The middle entrance on the east side of Wall Street is for ambulance use only and can’t be used for patient drop-off or for visitors entering the emergency department. The A Entrance is where patients will need to be dropped off to access the emergency department during construction, regardless of the time of day.
While the emergency department will remain open 24-hours, patients and visitors needing access from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. need to use the A Entrance. Parking is in front of the sidewalk, with designated emergency department patient drop-off and pick-up spots. Upon entering the hospital, patients and visitors will see signage guiding them to the emergency department waiting room to proceed to registration as normal.
During evening hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the A entrance doors will be closed, so patients need to be dropped off at the emergency department patient drop-off, then proceed on foot to the patient entrance located under the Ambulance Only drive-thru.