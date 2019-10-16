Riverside Medical Group adds nurse practitioner in Watseka
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Katie Van Hoveln, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, is now seeing patients at Riverside Healthcare Watseka Campus in Watseka.
Van Hoveln, a native of Crescent City, began her nursing education at the University of Illinois at Chicago in Urbana, where she completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing. She then went on to receive her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.
Van Hoveln is a board-certified advance practice registered nurse by the Illinois Board of Nursing. She is also a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
In addition to her education, Van Hoveln is a member of the Illinois Society of Advanced Practice Nursing, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society.
To schedule an appointment with Van Hoveln, call 815-432-7693.
For more information about services available at Riverside Healthcare Watseka Campus, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!