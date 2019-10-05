Riverside Immediate Care opens in Frankfort
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Riverside Immediate Care in Frankfort is now open seven days a week with extended hours, seeing patients 18 months and older.
For immediate care on a walk-in basis, Riverside provides treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, including: colds and flu, earaches, rashes, sort throats, school-sport physicals, sprains, radiology services and more.
Riverside Immediate Care in Frankfort is at 23120 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort and will be open from 12-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Holiday hours will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and closed Christmas Day and Easter.
For a list of additional locations, directions, current wait times, services and hours of operation, download the free Immediate Care app today. It’s available for iPhone and Android devices.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org or call 815-464-5440.
ONU receives rankings in Best Colleges Report
U.S. News and World Report released the 2020 Best Colleges Report, and Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais received rankings and recognition in six categories.
Olivet is recognized as a Best Regional University in the Midwest and a Best Value School for regional universities in the Midwest. Olivet also received rankings for Undergraduate Teaching Degrees for regional universities in the Midwest and for Undergraduate Engineering Programs for national non-doctoral engineering programs. Additionally, the University received rankings as an A+ School for B Students and as a Top Performer on Social Mobility.
The U.S. News Best Colleges annual report provides nearly 50 different types of numerical rankings and lists to help students narrow their college search. This year, Olivet also received rankings from the Wall Street Journal and the Colleges of Distinction.
