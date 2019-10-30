AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital achieves accreditation
AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee has earned three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.
To achieve this voluntary accreditation, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has demonstrated compliance with NAPBC standards regarding leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.
As an accredited center, the NAPBC has determined AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital is committed to maintaining excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care.
“This important accreditation recognizes that patients receiving care at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital have access to important information, including clinical trials, new treatments and genetic counseling,” said Dr. Ilona Kichko, breast surgeon and director of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital’s breast center. “In addition, we provide many important patient-centered services, such as psycho-social support and a survivorship care plan that improves the patient’s quality of life.”
According to the NAPBC, receiving care at an accredited center ensures that patients have access to: Comprehensive care, including a range of state-of-the-art services; a team approach to coordinate the best treatment options; and information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options.
