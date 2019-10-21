Former KCC student to lecture on his books
Kankakee Community College graduate La’Kendrick Thompson will present a lecture on his books and experiences overcoming hardships from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 in the KCC Iroquois Room, Room D152.
The event is free and the public is invited. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions. The event is also appropriate for those interested in a writing career.
“Having experienced many hardships in life, he is proof that anyone can overcome their circumstances and be successful at whatever path is chosen,” KCC professor Penelope Stickney said. “He will use his life and experiences as motivational examples toward success.”
Thompson’s first book was “Black in America: The Life and Times of Tank Thompson” (2016).
“(It) is a memoir that highlights various moments in my life I felt were pivotal in my growth process, but also it is written to help those within or outside of the African-American community identify with what it’s like to be black in America,” Thompson said.
In 2018, Thompson wrote “The Truth About Candy,” a novel-length work of fiction. His newest book, “You Should Have Listened when I Told You the 1st Time,” is set in Kankakee County. It is scheduled to be released this month.
“It is a book about peer pressure and choices,” Thompson said. “It is written from the perspective of teens and young adults who are given directives from their parents or other elders but some choose to follow their own path.”
“La’Kendrick frequently visited my office [as a student]; his literary insights were visible and our visits enjoyable,” Stickney said.
In addition to a transfer degree from KCC, Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Governors State University.
KCC is south of downtown Kankakee near River Road, off U.S. Route 45-52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!