Riverside names new VP of revenue cycle
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Michael Excell is the new vice president of revenue cycle. In his newly-created role, which took effect Sept. 16, Excell is responsible for enhancing workflow efficiencies and process improvements in relation to Riverside Healthcare’s revenue cycle.
Excell will report to the senior vice president and chief accounting officer. Reporting to Excell are the directors of patient access, HIM-coding, revenue integrity and patient financial services.
“We are pleased to welcome Michael to our team and community,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside President and CEO. “Michael’s vast experience in revenue cycle administration demonstrates a strong ability to optimize processes and enhance patient experiences at Riverside.”
Excell brings with him more than 15 years of experience in various leadership roles impacting revenue cycle that led to process improvements and workflow efficiencies. His consulting career included recovery auditing on behalf of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and work with United Healthcare.
“Michael’s expertise in revenue cycle processes will improve our patient’s financial experience,” said Patt Vilt, Riverside senior vice president and chief accounting officer.
Excell received a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from Florida Atlantic University and a masterss in healthcare administration from the University of Phoenix. He holds certifications in revenue cycle representative, coding specialist (CCS) and is an ICD-10-CM/PCS approved trainer.
Additionally, Excell is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the American Health Information Management Association. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Formore information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
