Pangle attends national chiropractic convention
Dr. Kenneth Pangle, a chiropractic physician in Bourbonnais, attended the 2019 Chicago National Convention & Expo of the Illinois Chiropractic Society Oct. 11-13 at the Marriott Chicago in Naperville.
During the three-day conference, Pangle had the opportunity to participate in sessions covering chiropractic topics, including:
- Medicare Mastery for Success, Coding Compliance for Chriopractic Made Easy and Efficient Documentations for the Chiropractice Office, by Kathy Mills Chang.
- Sexual Harassment Prevention Training by Tom Luetkemeyer.
- Research Evidence to Support Spine Care and Rehabilitation of Endurance Runners by Bart Green.
- Functional Pain and Inflammation by John Panopoulos.
The Illinois Chiropractic Society represents the chiropractic profession in the state. ICS was established in 1926 and a nonprofit organization and is acknowledged in the Illinois Medical Practice Act of 1987. The ICA promotes professional standards of ethics, education, training and quality healthcare for its members.
Midland States Bancorp announces 3rd quarter results
EFFINGHAM — Midland States Bancorp Inc. reported Thursday net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included $5.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in integration and acquisition expenses.
This compares to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, which included $0.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.35 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018, which included $9.6 million in integration and acquisition expenses.
