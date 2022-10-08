eohlendorf

Riverside nurse named to 40 under 40 list

Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Erika Ohlendorf, a registered nurse, has been named to the Illinois Nurses Foundation’s 2022 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders list.

The award recognizes young nurse leaders who are making an impact on health care and the nursing profession today, and who will shape the future of the profession.

