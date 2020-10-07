Riverside Medical Group adds nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Krista Barton, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, who is now seeing patients at Riverside’s Immediate Care locations.
Barton began her nursing education at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee, where she completed her associate of science in nursing. She then completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Purdue-Calumet University in Hammond, Ind. Most recently, Barton completed her Master of Science in Nursing, family nurse practitioner at Chamberlain University in Tinley Park. Barton is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
In addition to her education, Barton is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the American Nurses Association, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Barton is now seeing patients for minor injuries and illnesses at Riverside’s Immediate Care locations. Immediate Care is open seven days a week with extended hours.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
