ATI Physical Therapy names new VP
ATI Physical Therapy, a provider of physical therapy services, announced recently that Brendan Gibney is the new vice president of mergers and acquisitions. Gibney brings more than a decade’s worth of experience to his position, from both operations and deal management, to oversee ATI’s acquisition process from sourcing to integration.
He will report to Nate Bard, ATI’s chief growth officer. In his new role, Gibney will be responsible for managing and coordinating all aspects of target identification, pipeline management, deal negotiation, transaction execution and integration of acquisitions.
“Brendan’s unique background with operating and acquisition experience makes him a perfect fit for identifying the right companies for ATI to pursue, while creating a seamless transition for those businesses to the ATI platform,” Bard said. “He is an excellent addition to our team as we aggressively pursue our vision for the future.”
Gibney has a knowledge of building and leading teams for retail healthcare organizations. Most recently, he served as vice president of operations for United Dental Partners. While with UDP, Gibney led both field operations and acquisition activity for the Company. Prior to entering the retail healthcare space, Gibney spent 8 years in private equity, including time with TA Associates.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new focus to merger and acquisition activity in the physical therapy space, pointing to the many challenges independent practice owners are experiencing in their efforts to survive,” Gibney said. “I’m emboldened by my new role at ATI to provide prospective partners with the operational support and investment they need to return focus to what matters most: getting people back to better health.”
ATI Physical Therapy, based in Bolingbrook, has more than 850 locations across the U.S., including two in Bourbonnais at 110 Mooney Drive and at 1275 N. Convent St.
ATI’s offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy. A complete list of its service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com.
