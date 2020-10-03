Gordon Electric hires new outside account manager
Gordon Electric Supply, an electrical and lighting distributor at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee, has hired Rick Martin as an outside account manager. Martin joins the Gordon team with several years of sales experience as well as hands-on experience installing electrical products and light fixtures.
Martin became familiar with the electrical industry through his father, who was an electrician, and he looks forward to using his experience in the new role. His responsibilities as the new outside account manager include establishing relationships with customers and selling energy efficient lighting and electrical solutions.
For more information, visit gordonelectricsupply.com.
