Gordon Electric hires customer service rep
Gordon Electric Supply recently hired Samantha Barone as the new e-commerce customer service representative. She will be working with the web sales team in support of customers by providing information and answering questions.
Barone will be an asset to the team from her experience working on inventory management at a local train yard, as well as the completion of computer applications courses. She is excited to join Gordon after learning about “how everyone works together and the opportunities to grow,” Barone said, adding, “I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”
In her free time, Barone enjoys reading and trying new foods.
Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!