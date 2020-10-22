Comcast offers programs to assist small businesses hit hard by pandemic
Comcast Corporation recently launched Comcast RISE, an initiative created to help strengthen and empower small businesses hard hit by COVID-19. The Comcast RISE program will help small businesses over the next three years.
The multi-faceted program offers grants, marketing and technology upgrades, including media campaigns and connectivity, computer and voice equipment, as well as free marketing insights to all applicants.
The program will roll out in waves, and U.S.-based Black-owned small businesses can apply for marketing and technology support and equipment to jump start and help them sustain business operations. In addition, all small businesses are able to sign up for free marketing insights and resources.
The next wave of the program will open up eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, those next hit hardest by the effects of the pandemic.
Comcast decided to launch Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment, to help the hardest hit small business owners get a fresh start and boost their operations during this difficult time. It brings together two of the company's brands -Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space - to help empower business owners with the tools, expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.
"Small businesses have always played an integral role in our nation's growth and future. In the midst of the pandemic, these entrepreneurs provided many of the services and resources that keep our communities up and running," said Comcast advertising chief marketing officer Maria Weaver.
Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this year. For more information on eligibility requirements, and the latest updates, visit ComcastRISE.com.
