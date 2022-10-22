lizchase

Chase

Riverside Healthcare adds nurse practitioner to immediate care team

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Liz Chase, a nurse practitioner, to its team of immediate care providers.

With more than 16 years of healthcare experience, Chase worked in Riverside’s intensive care unit both as a registered nurse and team leader. In those roles, she provided care to critical patients and worked with patients and their families to promote informed medical choices.

Recommended for you