Minuteman Press expands coverage to area
John and Lynne Regas, owners of the Minuteman Press franchise Frankfort, recently expanded their coverage to the Kankakee area.
The Regas’ purchased the Bardley Minuteman Press franchise after the local owners retired. They don’t have a local store front but are now servicing the area.
John and Lynne Regas have operated the Minuteman Press in Frankfort for four years afer both worked in the corporate world for 25 to 30 years.
“We’d talked about opening our own business for years, but it took life throwing us a curveball – John being laid off after 29 years — to give us the push we needed,,” Lynne said in a news release. “It was at this point we began looking at opportunities, and once we found out about and met with the Minuteman Press team, we knew it was the right fit for us.”
They also both felt they needed a new challenge in their lives with the ownership opportunity.
“Once we were forced to make a decision –- either continue on in a corporate job or make the change and open our own business –- the decision was a no-brainer,” Lynne said. “We wouldn’t say it has always been easy, but it’s never been boring, and we’re learning and growing every day. We are taking pride in our jobs again, and that feels really good.”
Minuteman Press offers special pricing to any local nonprofit and often provides printing in exchange for sponsorship in local events. The Minuteman Press franchise is at 55 Bankview Drive in Frankfort,. For more information, call 779-254-2912, or visit frankfort-il.minutemanpress.com.
