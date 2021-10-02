Riverside adds family physician at Watseka campus
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Hamzeh Badwan, a board-certified family medicine physician, to the Riverside Healthcare Watseka campus.
Badwan received his doctor of medicine at the Medical University of the Americas in Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies. He then completed his family medicine residency at the University of Arkansas Jonesboro, in Jonesboro, Ark.
In addition to his education, Badwan is a member of Minorities in Healthcare. He is also fluent in English and Arabic.
Badwan is accepting new patients at Riverside Healthcare Watseka campus at 1490 E. Walnut St., Watseka. To schedule an appointment, call 815-432-7693.
For more information about the services available at Riverside Healthcare Watseka Campus, go to riversidehealthcare.org/provider/hamzeh-badwan-md.