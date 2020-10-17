Riverside expands into cosmetic market with new clinic
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the opening of its Cosmetic Clinic in Bourbonnais. The clinic offers nonsurgical and surgical solutions for clients looking to feel their best, inside and out.
Cosmetic solutions being offered include: arm lift, Botox and filler, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, facelift, laser hair removal, lesion excision, tattoo removal, thigh lift, tummy tuck, and upper and lower eye lift.
Plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Michael Ruebhausen, leads the Cosmetic Clinic. Ruebhausen provides a unique background in cosmetics, plastic and reconstructive surgery. He has extensive exposure and experience in his training and has worked with clients to achieve results.
This venture provides services that previously were not available in the community. Atypical from traditional cosmetic spas, the Cosmetic Clinic will offer solutions backed by a commitment to safety, care and technology at Riverside Healthcare.
The Riverside Cosmetic Clinic is at Riverside Fitness Center, 100 Fitness Drive, Suite 101 in Bourbonnais, It’s open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 815-401-4717 or visit riversidehealthcare.org.
