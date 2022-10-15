...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
David Benjamin, right, is shown with Josh Karsten, a Level 7 instructor from Iowa, after the 2022 Chicago Instructors boot camp World Martial Arts hosted Sept. 29-Oct. 2.
World Class Martial Arts opens in Northfield Square
World Class Martial Arts opened recently in the Northfield Square mall at 1600 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bradley. Owner David Benjamin, of Clifton, holds several classes for students every night of the week.
World Class Martial Arts specializes in women, men, college students, youth and senior citizen classes to help people defend themselves in case of the need. Benjamin has 30 years of experience in teaching karate, jiu-jit-su, and MMA, while coaching several local fighters to championship belts.
World Class Martial Arts will be hosting an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Benjamin will answer questions about the classes and will even offer a trial class to see if it’s something a prospective student would like.
Benjamin works construction during the day, and he hopes to make World Class Martial Arts a full-time endeavor. For more information, call 815-644-1232.