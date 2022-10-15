wcmartialarts

David Benjamin, right, is shown with Josh Karsten, a Level 7 instructor from Iowa, after the 2022 Chicago Instructors boot camp World Martial Arts hosted Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

 Submitted photo

World Class Martial Arts opens in Northfield Square

World Class Martial Arts opened recently in the Northfield Square mall at 1600 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bradley. Owner David Benjamin, of Clifton, holds several classes for students every night of the week.

World Class Martial Arts specializes in women, men, college students, youth and senior citizen classes to help people defend themselves in case of the need. Benjamin has 30 years of experience in teaching karate, jiu-jit-su, and MMA, while coaching several local fighters to championship belts.

