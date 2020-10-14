Riverside Medical Group adds urologist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of board-certified urologist, Dr. Michael Gambla, specializing in female pelvic reconstruction.
Gambla joins Riverside Urology Specialists with more than 18 years of experience. He completed his Doctor of Medicine at Rush Medical College in Chicago. Gambla continued his education and completed a urology residency at Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio.
Gambla is board-certified in urology by the American Board of Urology. His clinical areas of interest include female urology, voiding dysfunction or incontinence, and BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia). In addition to his education, he is a member of the American Urologic Association.
Gambla is now seeing patients at Riverside Urology Specialists located at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P610 in Kankakee. He will also be seeing patients at the Riverside Healthcare Frankfort Campus. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 815-614-5452 or online at riversidehealthcare.org.
Riverside Healthcare Riverside Healthcare is a healthcare system serving the communities throughout the counties of Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Grundy and beyond. Riverside Medical Center, a 312-bed hospital in Kankakee, provides inpatient and outpatient care and is a nationally recognized, award-winning Level II Trauma hospital with programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery and orthopedics. For more information, visit RiversideHealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!